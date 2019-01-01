AFC Leopards have been victims of poor refereeing in the KPL - Shikanda

The Ingwe chair made the claims after their biggest season defeat, to their archrivals K'Ogalo on Sunday

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda claims the club has been a victim of poor officiating following their 4-1 loss to on Sunday.

Without giving specific matches where they have suffered from poor officiating he promises to follow the right channel to address the issue hoping to get a fair hearing.

The defeat to K'Ogalo in the Mashemeji derby was Ingwe's biggest loss of the season and Shikanda feels the level of officiating could have contributed significantly to their poor show.

“We need to address the issue of officiating in , more so our matches, it’s unfortunate we have been victims of poor decisions which are costing us dearly,” Shikanda told the club's official website.

“We will follow the right channels to address this issue hoping to get a fair hearing and a solution to this problem.”

The chair went on to admit the loss was hard to swallow and says it was a big blow as AFC Leopards seek to have a better season this time around.

“As AFC Leopards SC fraternity, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, was a day we all would like to forget as we were handed one of our heaviest defeats by our archrivals,” he added.

“As your chair, this match was important for our resurgence programmes but we suffered a major setback. I believe as a team we prepared well and played our first half very well only for the team to collapse in the second half.”

Shikanda also promised to work with Ingwe's stakeholders in order to avoid a similar defeat.

‘I have taken stock of the lessons learnt from the Sunday’s performance and have met a number of stakeholders in regards to what went wrong and we are working on a way forward as we conclude this exercise in the course of this week,” the retired footballer concluded.

AFC Leopards will face in Mombasa after the international break for their 10th outing in the season.