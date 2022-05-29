AFC Leopards hand Kakamega Homeboyz FKF Premier League title blow, Gor Mahia fight back

Ingwe claimed a win against title-chasing opponents, while K’Ogalo won despite going behind twice

Kakamega Homeboyz’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League title bid suffered a blow after going down 2-0 to AFC Leopards on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium.

Homeboyz needed a win in order to extend the lead at the top to three points over Tusker, but goals from Collins Shivachi and Fasanmi Olaniyi saw them drop crucial points.

Bernard Mwalala's side will now need to win the two remaining games against Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks and hope Tusker – who also have 57 points like them – drop points in their two remaining games against Bidco United and Posta Rangers.

Meanwhile, Yema Mwamba almost gave Homeboyz a second-minute lead in a one-on-one situation against AFC Leopards’ goalkeeper Levis Opiyo, but the forward’s shot hit the side netting.

After breathing a sigh of relief when Mwamba wasted his chance, Ingwe hit back as Shivachi scored from close range to give the visitors a third-minute lead.

Another of Homeboyz’s chances went to waste when Michael Isabwa – unmarked in a dangerous area – headed wide despite connecting well to Collins Odhiambo’s cross.

Ingwe almost doubled their lead a minute before the half-hour mark, but Olaniyi’s header was feeble and Homeboyz’s goalkeeper Stephen Otieno had no problem dealing with the shot from the Nigerian.

In the 36th minute, Brian Eshihanda came close to scoring for the home side, but his header went slightly wide after a nice team build-up.

As the second half began, Leopards looked more determined to get their second and deservedly scored in the 54th minute.

The Nigerian had an easy time finding the back of the net when Homeboyz’s defenders left their area unattended as Leopards laid siege and eventually claimed the victory.

At Kasarani, Gor Mahia fought back to pick up maximum points after a 3-2 win against Nairobi City Stars.

Anthony Kimani scored City Stars’ opening goal in the 33rd minute when he volleyed the ball over goalkeeper Gad Mathews after he received a good pass from Dennis Wanjala.

In the 43rd minute, Samuel Onyango struck the equalizer for Gor Mahia, but City Stars regained the lead when Babu Ouma scored as the second half began.

Article continues below

The lead did not last long as Gor Mahia fought back and got their second through Benson Omalla’s effort.

K’Ogalo were reduced to 10 men when Mathews was sent off for handling the ball outside his area, and coach Andreas Spiers brought on Dolph Owino to take charge of goalkeeping duties.

An own goal from Dennis Wanjala in the 83rd minute gave Gor Mahia the third goal and a win in a game in which they were numerically disadvantaged.