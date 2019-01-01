AFC Leopards got the best squad to challenge Gor Mahia for KPL title - Shikanda

Ingwe chairman warns rival teams in KPL they have the best squad after signing 15 new players in the just concluded transfer window

AFC Dan Shikanda has stated the new signings for the club are good enough to help them beat to the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Ingwe released 12 players in the just concluded transfer window and brought on board 15 new faces in a bid to be competitive in this campaign.

Former striker John Makwatta was the last player to join the Den on transfer deadline day.

Other new faces in the team are Tresor Ndikumana (Amajagu FC, Burundi), Vincent Habamahoro (Kyovu Sports FC, Rwanda), Ismael Diarra (Al-Orouba SC, Oman), Soter Kayumba ( FC), Hansel Ochieng ( ), Robert Mudenyu ( FC), Benjamin Ochan (Kabwe , Zambia), John Wanda (Vihiga Bullets FC), Collins Shivachi ( FC), Collins Shichenje (Green Commandos FC), Washington Munene (On Loan – Wazito FC), Maxwell Muchesia ( FC), Clyde Senaji (Tusker FC) and Paul Were (Contract Renewal).

“If you ask me…we have the best squad in the Kenyan league which can challenge Gor Mahia for the KPL title this season,” Shikanda told Goal on Thursday.

“We have signed all the players who were in the coach’s transfer wish list and also managed to renew the contract of Paul Were. I am very proud of what we achieved during the transfer window and it is now upon the technical bench to do their work.

“We will give the technical bench all the support they need, whatever they want they will have it and all we want from them now is positive results. It is a team blend of youth and experience and it will give rivals in KPL difficult times when they gel and start playing their game.”

Shikanda also said he was confident Ingwe will beat Kariobangi Sharks despite losing their league opener 1-0 against Kakamega .

Article continues below

“In football, you either win, lose or draw, and it happened where Homeboyz managed to beat us. But I am very sure we will get our first win of the season against Sharks,” Shikanda continued.

“The team was not prepared against Homeboyz but now we have a break to help us rectify the mistakes and come back stronger against Sharks. The fans should continue to support the team.”

The eleven players released by AFC Leopards include David Ochieng (Al Ansar FC, ), Yusuf Mainge (On Loan – FK Poronie, Slovakia), Abdalla Salim (Nairobi City Stars FC), Jairus Adira (Posta FC), Aziz Okaka (Sony Sugar FC), Shami Kibwana (End of Loan, FC), Eric Ndayishimiye, Way Yeka Tatuwe, Marcel Kapama Kaheza, Ivan Sekazza, Ezekiel Seda (Retired) and Valdo Madegwa.