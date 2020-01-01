AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia must find ways of ending dependency on politicians - Mudavadi

The Kenyan leader affirms the need for Ingwe and K’Ogalo to get a formula that can help achieve self-sustainability

Musalia Mudavadi has explained why AFC and must end their dependency on financial support from politicians.

A number of politicians have always come to the rescue of the two clubs especially when they are facing acute financial problems.

The former AFC Leopards patron said any politician who opts to support either team should do it as an ordinary fan.

“Let us find a way of getting the politicians out of the way as privileged financial supporters of clubs. Let politicians be supportive as is the case with other ordinary fans,” Mudavadi told KTN News.

“They should not look at it from a privileged position that because one is a politician then it's is a privileged position to support ether AFC Leopards or Gor Mahia.

“It is not sustainable to imagine a politician or two can underwrite any club in this country.

“I can tell you that when I was the patron of AFC Leopards, I used to pay salaries for the players and I can say it was not easy. The players have families, have to pay rent and take care of their medical needs.

“There should be a well-thought arrangement and strategy and it should not be a politically-driven agenda but it should be driven by the management of the clubs.

“This is why I was telling Dan Shikanda he has a challenge as the chairman of AFC Leopards because he has to find a way of making it attractive so that people can come in and support him.

“Times and circumstances have changed and we must provide new approaches of how to support teams."

Musalia believes Kenyan clubs can borrow management formula from established leagues in order to keep teams afloat and sustainable.

“Look at the number of Premier League clubs in the UK and see who owns them, who runs them, and what is the management structure behind those clubs,” urged the former Sabatia Member of Parliament.

“We need to find a way of bringing in investors in our soccer so that we can have a sustainable way of buying players and give them a livelihood for the duration that he is working for that club.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also revealed the steps AFC Leopards have taken in as far as the construction of their home stadium is concerned.

“They have started processing the ownership of the land details but what I can say is that the journey has just started. Because subsequently, resources must be raised to start developing that stadium,” he concluded.

“We can, if we work out well, have an investment policy because AFC Leopards have already laid down their development programme.

“They are now looking at how to raise funds systematically and I would want everybody who is a supporter to support it. We also need to see if we can encourage large corporations to come and support such an effort.

“I think we can do it.”

Mudavadi paid KSh633,000 for the outstanding land rates that had made it impossible for AFC Leopards to build the facility.