AFC Leopards' injury update on Shichenje ahead of Bandari tie

Ingwe confirm the player did not suffer any fracture on his ankle which means he may not take too long on the recovery table

AFC have released a report on Collins Shichenje's injury which was picked up during their match against .

Shichenje was stretched off in the first half at Kasarani in a game AFC Leopards went on to lose 4-1. The club's doctor Patrick Ngusale added the former Green Commandoes star did not suffer any ankle fracture though.

“We did an X-ray on Collins [Shichenje] and diagnosed soft tissue injuries on his ankle and shin. He is currently on analgesics and physiotherapy but he will not be able to take part in training as we continue to monitor his progress,” Ngusale told the club's website.

“Further details will be given later.”

Shichenje had established himself in AFC Leopards' first team and coach Casa Mbungo had deployed him sometimes in deep midfield and in other games when he partnered captain Soter Kayumba at the centre of defence in the absence of Robert Mudenyu Ayala.

The soft tissue injury is set to rule him out of yet another big match against in Mombasa on November 21.

Meanwhile, Kakamega have confirmed experienced goalkeeper David Juma has been ruled out of their next game against reigning champions Gor Mahia.

Kakamega Homeboyz will face the Green Army after the international break and coach Nicholas Muyoti will have to use Geoffrey Oputi in goal again in the absence of Juma.

“Goalkeeper [David] Juma who suffered a finger dislocation in a past match will miss our next game against his former employers Gor Mahia,” Kakamega Homeboyz said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Homeboyz are second on the KPL table with 17 points, one fewer than their next opponents, but have played two more games.