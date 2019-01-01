AFC Leopards gave Makwatta an offer he couldn't refuse - Shikanda

The Ingwe official reveals to Goal how the club managed to sign the former Ulinzi Stars striker under the nose of rivals K’Ogalo

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed why striker John Mark Makwatta opted to sign for their club instead of .

The former striker was on the verge of signing for the Kenyan champions until he received a phone call from AFC Leopards' officials and thus ended up joining the Den.

Speaking to Goal on the transfer which happened on deadline day and left many in shock, Ingwe chairman Shikanda stated, "We simply gave [Makwatta] an offer which he could not turn down and he also loves this great club.

“We agreed to sign a performance contract with him which Gor Mahia was not offering, what Gor Mahia gave him was just money but the player wanted a contract where he will be paid as soon he performs.

“We gave him a performance contract, and agreed if he scores we pay him, if he does anything good for the team we also pay, so Gor Mahia were not ready for such a contract and we took the advantage to sign him.”

Shikanda has also asked Gor Mahia to stop mourning after missing out on the player, saying the same club also hijacked their move to sign Clifton Miheso.

“Why is it that Gor Mahia always wants all the good players in the Kenyan league to play for them?” Shikanda posed.

“We were in the process of signing [Miheso], we had agreed on everything and what was remaining was for the player to put pen to paper but all of a sudden, Gor Mahia called him and gave him a contract.

“So it was the same case with Makwatta, we moved in and gave him a contract and Gor Mahia should now be contented with the players they signed because the window is now closed and our focus is on the new season.”

On the new signings for Ingwe, Shikanda said: “We at least managed to sign all the players the coach had listed, apart from Miheso and I am happy we have the new players ready and training with the team.

“It is now upon the technical bench to use the players well and make sure we have good results, as the office, we have already played our part. We will now continue to support the team and let the technical bench do their work.”

AFC Leopards lost their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opener 1-0 against bogey side Kakamega and will face in their next tie.