AFC Leopards full-back Moses Mburu ruled out for six weeks

It is a blow for the fullback who returned to training in November after undergoing surgery following a meniscus tear

AFC left-back Moses Mburu is set to sit on the sidelines for the next six weeks.

Mburu is nursing a torn anterior talofibular ligament after he was stretched off during AFC Leopards' 2-1 win against in a match played at the Machakos Stadium two weeks ago.

According to the club, the injury will take up to six weeks to heal.

“Quick recovery to our left back Moses Mburu who is out with a torn anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL).

"He was injured on his return to our squad in a Premier League match vs Tusker FC at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos- a match which he had an assist. He will be out of action for at least six weeks."

Mburu joined Ingwe in January 2018 after penning down on a two-year deal.