'AFC Leopards focused on defeating Kisumu All-Stars' - Juma

The 13-time league champions are aiming at defeating the in-form Kisumu side in the top-tier outing

AFC operations manager Tom Juma believes the team will claim maximum points against Kisumu All-Stars.

The two teams will clash on Sunday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and the former international midfielder is optimistic about getting a win against the promoted side.

"We respect [Kisumu All-Stars] but on Sunday we are going for nothing less than a win," Juma told Goal on Saturday.

"It is going to be a difficult game because we understand All-Stars are in a good form, but we are better than Wazito and Kariobangi [Sharks]. The preparations have been good and I believe the players will deliver."

The official has stated their game against FC, which ended in a 2-2 draw, has nothing to do with the game against All-Stars.

"Our game [agaisnt Bandari] is past tense and our focus is on All-Stars, it is a different game with a different approach. It is a must-win game for us and I believe we will be smiling after 90 minutes," Juma concluded.

Ingwe are currently on 13 points after three wins, four wins, and two losses.