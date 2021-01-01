AFC Leopards' FKF Premier League match vs KCB comes at right moment - Kamura

Ingwe will host the current leaders, who are enjoying some good form as they remain unbeaten after six games of the 2021 season

AFC captain Robinson Kamura has explained why the Football Federation Premier League tie against has come at the right time for his side.

Ingwe lost their previous games against and Wazito FC, and Kamura believes they must redeem themselves against the unbeaten Bankers on Sunday at Kasarani.

“We must fight against KCB and win so that we can get our morale back because the more we get points the more we get an upper chance of competing for the league,” the centre-back told the club’s Online TV.

“We do not want to just be participants in the league and so we must fight and see the gap of points between us and the leaders is not going to widen.

“We are ready to fight for the three points, I know it is not going to be easy but it has come at the best time when we need to redeem ourselves.”

The former star promised the fans a good game against Zedekiah Otieno’s high-flying side.

“We need the support of our fans even if they will be at home. I know losing is something they will not take lightly and even the players always would not want to lose,” he added.

“It is high time that we must start winning games especially for the fact that AFC Leopards are a big team that need to collect maximum points from each game. Let the fans expect a good fight form us and three points from us.”

On his part, head coach Anthony Kimani said his players are ready to fight in what could be the toughest game of the campaign so far.

“Our training has been good and the players have shown the will to fight,” Kimani stated.

“We know the last two matches have not given us good results and we have tried as coaches to rectify the mistakes that we saw during those games.

“The KCB match could be the toughest game we would have played so far because they are a team that has been playing well, are leading and remain unbeaten.

“But is also an opportunity for us to show our level of competitiveness and I believe we are going to have a good game against KCB.”

KCB have played six games, won each of them, and are nine points ahead of AFC Leopards, who are fifth.