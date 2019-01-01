AFC Leopards firmly in the KPL title race - Shikanda

The official believes his side cannot be written off despite dropping positions on the log after their season's heaviest loss to K'Ogalo

AFC chairman Dr Dan Shikanda has stated the club is still firmly in the race to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Shikanda's stance came after Ingwe fell 4-1 to their traditional archrivals on Sunday in the Mashemeji derby. The former player says AFC Leopards are not in the KPL to fill numbers but to go for the biggest prizes at the end of the season.

“Let me take this opportunity to reaffirm to our fans, members and stakeholders that we are still firmly in the competition as we had earlier agreed and we are in this to compete and not just to participate,” Shikanda told the club's official portal.

“Let’s all remain focused in reviving the team and returning it to where it belongs.”

The chair insisted it will take everyone who is associated with the club to help the 13-times KPL winners regain its glory in the country.

“It is important to note that we are all collectively responsible for our team and we should continue supporting it as it needs all of us,” he concluded.

AFC Leopards have now lost two matches and are expected to face another KPL title favourite on November 21 in Mombasa.

Ingwe are currently seventh with 15 points after playing nine matches.