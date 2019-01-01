AFC Leopards finally agrees to reschedule Sony Sugar match to Awendo

Ingwe will travel to Awendo to face the Sugar Millers in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match

AFC have stated that the was unfair concerning their rescheduled game against .

The initial game was rained off and AFC Leopards protested a lack of medical equipment before the potential kick-off a day later.

The KPL rescheduled the game again for May 12, but Ingwe threatened to boycott it if the venue remained at Awendo Green Stadium.

Article continues below

“The KPL was unfair to us. We travelled to Awendo twice and it was not our fault that the game was not played. It could have been logical if a neutral venue was selected, but that is not the case,” Igaida told Goal.

“We will, however, honour the match and we want to go there and bring back maximum points.”

Ingwe are 10th on the log with 38 points after playing a total of 28 games.