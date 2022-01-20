AFC Leopards fightback against Mathare United, Kakamega Homeboyz held at Bukhungu

AFC Leopards recovered from a goal down to beat Mathare United 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League game on Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Daniel Otieno scored for the 2008 Premier League champions, while Washington Munene, Fasanmi Ojo and Peter Thiong'o were Ingwe's scorers.

The first-half ended in a goalless draw as both sides failed to utilise their respective chances created. It took the Slum Boys five minutes into the second half to break the deadlock against Ingwe.

Otieno volleyed the ball home - beating AFC Leopards' goalkeeper Levis Opiyo after he had received a good pass from Norman Ogolla.

However, AFC Leopards equalised in the 66th minute when Munene converted a penalty. The spot-kick awarded to the home side resulted in some physical confrontation and both Jackson Juma and Martin Ongori of Mathare United were consequently yellow-carded.

Ingwe then took the lead in the 77th minute when Ojo scored from close range, before Thiong'o added the third goal in the 81st minute.

At Bukhungu Stadium, league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz surrendered their lead to draw 4-4 against Nairobi City Stars.

Brian Eshihanda scored the opening goal for the home side in the 15th minute, before David Okoth made it 2-0. Nairobi City Stars struck their first goal two minutes after the half-hour mark through Sven Yidah before Homeboyz extended the lead with a goal from Moses Mudavadi in the 38th minute.

It took the visitors - after conceding the third goal - two minutes to strike their second when Timothy Ouma found the back of the net. The fourth goal for Homeboyz was registered in the 53rd minute, but they were denied a home win when their rivals scored in the 79th and 83rd minutes, respectively, courtesy of Erick Ombija and David Agesa's efforts.

Finally, at Ruaraka Complex, Tusker returned to winning ways after beating the struggling Vihiga Bullets 2-0.

Rodgers Ouma and John Njuguna scored the goals for the reigning champions in the 38th and 62nd minutes, respectively.