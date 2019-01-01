AFC Leopards fans should not be worried about pre-season results - Juma

The Ingwe manager assures fans the team is ready to take on the best when the new season kicks off

AFC team manager Tom Juma is hopeful the club will start the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season a high note.

The 13-time KPL champions struggled badly last season and ended up finishing the league in the 11th position having accumulated 45 points.

Juma is confident Ingwe will be better and will consistently register positive results throughout the new season.

“This will be a completely different season for us as well as our fans, we have been preparing for the last seven weeks,” Juma told Goal.

“We have also played four pre-season friendly games which we have used to gauge the players and I can confidently say we are ready.”

The former midfielder has assured the fans the team is stronger and the pre-season results should not worry them.

Ingwe have performed poorly in pre-season, their most recent defeat coming against Yanga SC of in a friendly played in Arusha.

Article continues below

“Of the four games we have played, we have won two and lost as many, but it does not reflect our ability,” Juma continued.

“Remember those games are used to try several combinations and approaches and the fans should expect something totally different when the season officially starts.”

Ingwe have a target of finishing in the top three next season as well as winning the FKF .