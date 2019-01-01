AFC Leopards fans allegedly attack Bandari media liaison officer Steven Heywood

The mayhem arose during the second half of a Kenyan Premier League game staged at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday

FC media liaison officer Steven Heywood was unable to complete his routine photography task at Kenyatta Stadium.

The match between Bandari and AFC ended 2-1 in favour of Ingwe. Then Heywood revealed to Goal that he reported a case of a fan attack and theft to the police.

“I have reported the matter to the police here in Machakos and the case is now in the hands of the law enforcers. The police have said that the club will be charged for a pitch invasion and fan trouble,” said Heywood to Goal.

Heywood was on duty providing match updates on the club’s official pages and had to stop after this attack. He was eventually provided with protection at the club’s technical area, away from his equipment.

“The attacks came from fans who got onto the pitch as I was taking some photos after a fracas erupted in the second half. Some fans managed to make their ways onto the touchline and it seems their main target was the assistant referee. They took away my camera and the memory card in it. But I thank God I sustained no major physical injury. I also had to stop feeding updates on Bandari’s social media pages, as I always do whenever Bandari is playing."