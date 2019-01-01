AFC Leopards fan vows never to support Gor Mahia against Petro Atletico

The Kenyan champions and Ingwe have a long standing rivalry spanning over five decades

The local football fans are divided right in the middle ahead of a crunch Caf Confederation Cup match between and visiting Petro Atletico.

While in an ideal world, K’Ogalo fans would be sharpening their last tricks of how to tame Petro Atletico faithful at the Kasarani, they might have to deal with a familiar opponent - AFC ' followers whom, a section of them have vowed never to support their fellow 'in-laws' on Sunday.

Gor Mahia needs a win to sail to the quarter-final and even coach Hassan Oktay has gone to the press to plead with Kenyans to put aside their local rivalry and show support for the only side (from ) still in the competition.

But a section of AFC Leopards fans is having none of that. A fan by the name Bob Milton raised debate online when he warned any Ingwe fans of attending the match in support of their domestic rivals.

“Any AFC Leopards fans, who will attend Gor Mahia match at the Kasarani to support them in the name of patriotism is a disgrace to the Ingwe fraternity. Let Gor Mahia fight their own fight and I wish Petro Atletico to win.”

A section of Ingwe fans, however, disagreed with Milton and promised to throw their weight behind their ‘in-laws’ at the times of need.