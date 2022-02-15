'AFC Leopards exposed Posta Rangers' weakness' - Salim Ali

New Posta Rangers coach Salim Ali has expressed concern with the rate his team is conceding goals.

On Sunday, the Mailmen fell 3-1 to AFC Leopards in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing staged at Thika County Stadium.

Calvin Odongo had given the hosts a lead but the 13-time champions replied courtesy of Washington Munene, Brian Wanyama and Kaycie Odhiambo.

It means they have now conceded 19 goals from the 18 games they have played in the Kenyan top-tier.

Leopards game exposed us

"I was not in the technical area and my work for the team officially starts this week," Ali, who took over from Stanley Okumbi, told GOAL on Tuesday.

"However, I learned a lot from the game we played with Leopards, they exposed us, especially in defence. The attacking department has no problem, we have scored 28 goals which is the joint second-best in the division.

"The main difference comes at the back, we need to tighten up and avoid conceding easy goals as we saw on Sunday. I will be working on the department to ensure we find a solution to it."

What did Leopards say?

Ingwe assistant coach Tom Juma was happy with the way his team played, especially coming from a goal down and walking home with maximum points.

"Many fans had travelled from Nairobi to see and cheer us, so we wanted to give them the best," the former Harambee Stars midfielder said.

"However, we went down first and this being a young team, the pressure to get back was immense. But I am happy the way the team kept their cool, fought back and ensured they scored the goals that gave us the three points.

"These players are doing well and I believe in the near future they will be lethal and more experienced."

Article continues below

Currently, Posta Rangers are placed eighth on the table with 26 points from the 18 games they have played.

Ingwe are placed 11th on the table with 24 points after playing 18 matches as well.