AFC Leopards explain why Makwatta will miss Nzoia Sugar duel

The striker was not part of the team travelling to play the Sugar Millers on Saturday at Mumias Sports Complex due to illness

AFC have confirmed their top scorer John Makwatta will miss Saturday's match against .

AFC Leopards will face the Sugar Millers at Mumias Sports Complex but Makwatta, who is the club's leading scorer with five goals, and Washington Munene, are expected to miss the tie.

Head coach Casa Mbungo named the travelling team with defender Soter Kayumba, Vincent Habamahoro and Paul Were all missing, with reports indicating they have asked to leave the club due to unpaid salaries.

“Conspicuously missing is red hot striker [John] Makwatta and the returning [Washington] Munene. The team’s medical team has indicated that the two are down with various illnesses,” AFC Leopards noted on their website.

Meanwhile, captain Robinson Kamura has urged the fans to stick with the team as they try to get good results despite the financial challenges.

“We appreciate our fans’ support and we ask them to keep the faith and continue supporting the team we all love. Fans really motivate us during our matches,” Kamura said.

“I believe with fans’ support things will be a bit easier as we wait for a sponsor to come on board. Let them keep on supporting the team as we’re in a very bad state at the moment.”

The returning skipper added their 1-0 win over Kisumu All-Stars boosted their confidence incredibly.

“Our last game against Kisumu All-Stars brought back our confidence. We’re taking each game at a time this season and we are looking forward to another win so that we close the gap with the log leaders.”

AFC Leopards travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Ochan Benjamin, Owade Ezekiel,

Defenders: Sikhayi Dennis, Shivachi Collins, Mudenyu Robert, Kamura Robinson, Senaji Clyde, Isaac Kipyegon,

Midfielders: Isuzza Whyvonne, Austin Odhiambo, Asad Musa, Mukangula Eugene, Tsuma Said,

Forwards: Mukhekhe Bonface, Hansel Ochieng, Marita Brian, Oburu Vincent.