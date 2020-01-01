AFC Leopards endorse fans & members' initiative to source for funds

The supporters move now enjoy the blessings of the management to carry out the exercise which will help partly solve financial issues

AFC National Executive Council and the Secretariat have endorsed an initiative by fans to help source for funds and help the club.

Majority of the fans had proposed that every branch of AFC Leopards will contribute a certain amount of money towards the players' incentives kit and the club's hierarchy have endorsed the same now.

Just like Augmentin Fund (GMAF), the initiative is aimed at paying bonuses for the players and the technical bench.

“We as the National Executive Council and the Secretariat salute the unwavering support you [fans] have continued to give the club in the good times and the tough times,” read the club's statement on Facebook.

“As a follow up to the ongoing discussions we have been having with the branch leaders we wish to encourage the branches and members to continue supporting the financial needs of the club.

“In this regard, we endorse the current resolve to make contributions of minimum Sh5,000 towards player incentives.”

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo has revealed how they are preparing for their next Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie against Sugar.

“The mood in the camp is very positive as you can see and we are winding up our sessions with all the players upbeat. We have no major issue in camp and we expect some good performances over the weekend,” Webo told the club's portal.

“As far as I am concerned, we are doing what is required of us so that the team gets maximum points in the end. The house is full as all the players are in including Collins Shichenje who reported yesterday.

“We hope as coaches we will be better, fit for the match and we are doing all we can so that we bag all the points.”

Ingwe registered a vital 2-1 win against in the previous match which helped them move sixth with 37 points.