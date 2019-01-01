AFC Leopards duo Ezekiel Seda and Said Tsuma return from injury spell

Seda joined Ingwe from Mathare United while Tsuma crossed over from relegated side Thika United

AFC forward Ezekiel Seda and midfielder Said Tsuma have returned from long term injuries.

The duo joined the rest of the squad in Kakamega ahead of their FKF clash against Bungoma Superstars this weekend.

Seda has been out since February 3 having picked a knee injury in a Kenyan Premier League match against , a match that Ingwe lost 4-1.

Tsuma, who joined the side from Thika United, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury away in in a warm-up, just minutes before the match against Simba SC in the Super Cup.

“After long injury layoffs, our midfielders Ezekiel Seda and Said Tsuma are back. They are currently training with the team in Kakamega,” the club confirmed in a statement.

The former champions are currently 13th on the log with 20 points from 19 games.

Ingwe dropped two important points on Wednesday after they were held to a 2-2 draw by .