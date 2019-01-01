AFC Leopards drops appeal against Simba SC, set to arrive in Kenya

The Tanzanian giants will now face Bandari in the semis while Mbao, who tossed out Gor Mahia, will tackle Kariobangi Sharks

AFC Leopards is set to land from Tanzania where they took part in the Super Cup.

Ingwe were bundled out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat by Simba SC, but later appealed the inclusion of Lamine Moro, who is not legally a Simba player.

However, a source from the Den has intimated to Goal that the team will be joining Gor Mahia, who were embarrassed by Mbao FC, as they return to Kenya on Thursday.

“The team will arrive at 5pm from Tanzania, there was no formal ruling, but due to the brand of our sponsor and integrity of the tournament, we were requested to drop the appeal. They are our sponsors and we had to lie low, but we will put a brave fight next year and do better.

“Our focus is now in the league, we want to prepare well and ensure we get positive results.”

Simba SC will now face Bandari in the semi-finals with Kariobangi Sharks taking on Mbao.