AFC Leopards does not have a signed contract with Umbro – Shikanda

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has now clarified they have not signed a contract with top English sportswear and football equipment supplier company Umbro.

While it was announced one year ago Ingwe had entered a deal which will give Umbro all the rights to supply the club with kits – for training and matchday, and also be responsible for producing and selling the club's replica jerseys, Shikanda has now dismissed the same saying the deal died when title sponsors SportPesa walked away.

“So many people have been saying we have a contract with Umbro but I want to state very clearly we don’t have any contract with [Umbro],” Shikanda told Milele Radio.

“There were issues between AFC, Umbro and SportPesa and so as a club we decided to bring at least 1,000 jerseys for the fans as we solve the issue.

“We don’t have any contract with Umbro, we only bought their kit, same way you can walk into a shop and buy a Puma shirt, that is what we did, we bought 1, 000 t-shirts for Umbro and that does not mean we have a deal with them.

“Even the past Umbro jerseys we received were not for AFC Leopards but they belonged to SportPesa so the only person who can negotiate with Umbro for the kit is SportPesa and not AFC Leopards.”

On the jerseys labelled Mumias Sugar Company which a number of fans donned during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against , Shikanda said: “Those are not new jerseys, those are jerseys which one of our members had and he has decided to give them to the fans and we thank him for that.”

Ingwe are lying sixth on the 17-team table with 34 points from 20 matches.