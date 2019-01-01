AFC Leopards discharge Boniface Ambani as youth coach

Ambani found himself at loggerheads with the club following the elections disputes which saw his chairmanship candidature dismissed

Boniface Ambani has been asked to step down as coach of the AFC youth team.

Giving no reason for Ambani's immediate call to leave his role, the club's National Executive Committee has taken the decision after an election debacle between Ambani and the club's Elections Management Group.

Ambani had moved to court to halt the club's June 23 elections after he was not cleared to contest for the Chairman's post. Ambani was hitherto the head coach of the club's U-20 team.

"The National Executive Committee has asked the head coach of the Youth team, Mr. Boniface Ngaira Ambani to step aside with immediate effect until further notice," AFC Leopards said in a post which appeared on their Facebook page.

The court has since allowed the club to conduct the elections after Justice Weldon Korir dismissed the case filed by Ambani. The court further allowed Ambani to seek appeal if he found the judgment unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, Ambani responded to the judgment of the High Court.

"The High Court has decided that the elections should go on, with a direction that the court shall still annul the elections in future," Ambani said in a statement to the press.

"It is also very vital to note that my case is based on my fundamental rights as a citizen of and a member of AFC Leopards."

"The petition is still ongoing and I will pursue it to the logical end. We shall fight on. Don't relent on seeking justice in your lives. Thanks to the legal team. I wish all the candidates all the best in upcoming elections."