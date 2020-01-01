AFC Leopards 'didn't receive any money during State House visit

Ingwe's new bus hand-over ceremony was conducted by President Kenyatta and this led to claims the club might have been awarded funds

AFC have stated they did not receive any money during their visit to State Houe on March 9.

The new AFC Leopards bus was launched by the President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi and their visit to the head of state fuelled rumours they could have been given money, a claim they flatly deny.

“We had a fruitful visit to State House where we engaged in constructive dialogue to benefit our club. No money was given during the occasion nor have we received any cash from any government office,” AFC Leopards confirmed in a statement on their Facebook page.

“Accordingly, we advise members to disregard misleading information from unsanctioned sources regarding the State House visit. Of particular concern is inaccurate information about undertakings made during the visit.

“Such claims constitute a prosecutable offence besides doing more harm than good to the club’s image and as such are incompatible with our collective goal to develop the club.

“On our part, we will keep acting in a responsible way that is in the interest of the club’s progress particularly by giving guidelines where it’s essential.”

With regards to orders by the state on curbing the coronavirus, AFC Leopards confirmed they have already allowed their players to take a break.

Ingwe have also urged players and supporters to take the necessary safety measures as advised by the health authorities.

“In light of updated government advice regarding coronavirus [Covid-19], we have taken necessary measures internally to protect players, staff, supporters and other stakeholders against contamination and to prevent the virus to spread,” added AFC Leopards.

“These include at the least all measures that the health authorities advise, such as extra attention to hygiene and alertness to symptoms. The safety of our team, staff, members and partners is of paramount importance and so we have, further, taken the decision to give our team a break as from Monday 16 March.

“Our thoughts are with those who are affected by this virus and those who are caring for them. We also strongly encourage you and your families to also follow all guidelines to stay healthy and to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We shall continue to monitor all developments related to Covid–19 in and keep members informed of any important information.”

With seven cases of Covid-19 coronavirus already reported in the country, league action has been delayed to at least April 4.