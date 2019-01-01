AFC Leopards did good homework on Wazito FC – Mbungo

The Ingwe coach reveals to Goal he studied his opponents before they met in a league match played at Bukhungu Stadium

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has revealed he took time to study previous matches of Wazito FC before the 1-0 win in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

The big-spending newcomers are yet to win a match this season after managing a 1-1 draw against and a goalless result against .

Ingwe were also seeking for their first win against Wazito having lost 1-0 to Kakamega before a 0-0 draw against .

Speaking to Goal after his team battled to sink Wazito courtesy of a penalty converted by striker John Makwatta, coach Mbungo said: “I was forced to look at their [Wazito's] previous matches and used the strategy to beat them.

“It was not easy though, because remember they had beaten us 1-0 in pre-season. I also looked at the tape of the friendly before the season opened and realised where we committed mistakes and we rectified the same.

“It is the reason we managed to dominate them in the first half but we were not getting into their box to cause trouble. It is a good result for me because I took the time to study their matches.”

Asked on how it feels to get his first win of the season, Mbungo said: “I give thanks to God, I think the first win was coming, you saw against Kariobangi Sharks we dominated the game and created as many chances but could not find the back of the net.

“We have been pushing teams since the season started but we could not convert our chances. I am very happy because we lost our first match here against Homeboyz but now we have made our fans happy by winning at the same venue against Wazito.”

Article continues below

Ingwe will now focus on their next league match against Sugar and Mbungo is keen to continue the winning momentum.

“Every match we play is very tough and also important for us for this great club,” Mbungo continued.

“We want to maintain the winning run going as keeping consistency in the league will improve our position on the table, I know it will be possible to beat Chemelil and I leave everything to God.”