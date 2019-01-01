AFC Leopards deserve nothing but victory against Kariobangi Sharks - Paul Were

The Harambee Stars winger pegs his hopes on the preparation Ingwe have had, saying they will be going for nothing less than a win

AFC winger Paul Were has stated the club is prepared to tackle in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The fixture was to be played at Nyayo Stadium before being shifted again to Kasarani and Were affirms he and his teammates are ready to fight for the first win this season.

They lost 1-0 to Kakamega in their opener.

“Our preparations have been very good this week and the team is in good form but we will always need our 12th player to come and support us,” Were told reporters.

“I am very sure the way we have prepared is enough and thus we ready to give our best, knowing this team is bigger than individual players. We deserve nothing but victory.”

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba has said the players were not satisfied by the 2-2 draw they registered against in their opening match.

The Kenyan international added the Sharks are ready for the Sunday's Leopards test.

“We are all unhappy with the result [draw against Western Stima] given we had done well to come from a goal down and take the lead but somehow, in the last few minutes of the game we allowed them to come back and their late pressure got them a penalty,” Oyemba told the club's website.

“We, however, have put it behind us and now we are fully focused on the next game.”

He also hailed the past international break where he was with his Harambee Stars teammates for the friendly last Sunday.

“The break gave us the time to re-organise and evaluate ourselves and it also has given some of our player’s important experience since we learn a lot from playing international football," he added.

“We want to show the results on the pitch now, where it matters the most.”

In the last six games pitting AFC Leopards and Karionangi Sharks, the latter has won twice while the other four have ended in draws.