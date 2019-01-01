AFC Leopards defender Kayumba goes AWOL over pay dispute - report

The Rwandan defender is said to have gone home during the international break but he is yet to return to the Den

AFC defender Soter Kayumba has been missing from the team since they played against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby.

Ingwe’s vice-captain has been missing since featuring in his team’s 4-1 defeat to the Kenyan champions in the Mashemeji derby on November 10.

Kayumba is said to have asked the club’s management for permission to go to his native Rwanda during the international break, but he never returned.

The player has since missed Leopards’ 2-2 draw away to in Mombasa on Thursday and was also not in the squad as Ingwe beat Kisumu All-Stars 1-0 on Sunday.

“His manager has asked the club to pay him his pending salaries if they wish to have his services,” a source explained to Nairobi News.

AFC Leopards have not paid their players’ salaries for the past four months, ever since title sponsors SportPesa pulled the plug on an Sh58 million jersey sponsorship deal.

Kayumba’s actions come barely two weeks after Malian forward Ismailia Diarra quit the club following a pay dispute.