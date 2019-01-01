AFC Leopards defender Joshua Mawira leaves for Sweden

Ingwe have confirmed the exit of full back Joseph Mawira until the end of the current campaign

AFC have confirmed the exit of defender Joshua Mawira to .

The fullback leaves for a three-month football scholarship and will be part of Sweden’s Division Two side Gottne for that period.

The centre-back featured in the 2-0 win for Ingwe over Sugar, according to the club that was his last game in the current season.

“Our defender Joshua Mawira has shortly left the club for a 3 months scholarship in Sweden. Mawira has joined Swedish division two club, Gottne IF on a football and academic scholarship. His last match was against Chemilil Sugar FC which we won 2-0 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos,” the club statement on Facebook read.

Mawira returned to the Den last year after leaving for further studies in 2017.

AFC Leopards managed to beat 1-0 in KPL week 21 before drawing 1-1 against Kakamega in the subsequent week. They will play on April 14.

In the just concluded transfer window, AFC Leopards managed to capture two defenders; David Ochieng, 26, from IF Brommapojkana Sweden and Soter Kayumba, 25, from rivals . The Rwandan defender is on loan until the end of the season.