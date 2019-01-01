AFC Leopards defender Joshua Mawira leaves for Sweden
AFC Leopards have confirmed the exit of defender Joshua Mawira to Sweden.
The fullback leaves for a three-month football scholarship and will be part of Sweden’s Division Two side Gottne for that period.
The centre-back featured in the 2-0 win for Ingwe over Chemelil Sugar, according to the club that was his last game in the current season.
“Our defender Joshua Mawira has shortly left the club for a 3 months scholarship in Sweden. Mawira has joined Swedish division two club, Gottne IF on a football and academic scholarship. His last KPL match was against Chemilil Sugar FC which we won 2-0 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos,” the club statement on Facebook read.
Mawira returned to the Den last year after leaving for further studies in 2017.
AFC Leopards managed to beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in KPL week 21 before drawing 1-1 against Kakamega Homeboyz in the subsequent week. They will play Sony Sugar on April 14.
In the just concluded transfer window, AFC Leopards managed to capture two defenders; David Ochieng, 26, from IF Brommapojkana Sweden and Soter Kayumba, 25, from rivals Sofapaka. The Rwandan defender is on loan until the end of the season.