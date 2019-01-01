AFC Leopards defender David Ochieng reveals season end top target

Ingwe was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks when they conceded late at Kasarani on Wednesday

AFC defender David Ochieng has revealed that the team has targeted a top-five finish in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

Leopards shared the points with after a 1-1 draw in the midweek clash, where Whyvonne Isuza scored inside the first minute but George Abege levelled in the third minute of added time.

The defender, who joined Ingwe in the last transfer window, walked straight into the tunnel after the final whistle and has revealed that it was down to frustration of conceding late in such an important game.

“I was frustrated after the match because we conceded at the last minute of the game for the second time this season. Against it was almost the same time that we conceded and eventually had to settle for the point from the 1-1 draw," Ochieng told Goal.

"Where we are standing currently, we are actually fighting for a top-five finish and so we should not be conceding late in games like this one.

"I was hurt and it was not a case of indiscipline ( walking down the tunnel) but I was just frustrated.”

'Cheche', as he is popularly known, also congratulated their opponents for not giving up despite playing the latter part of the match with10 men, after Ian Taifa was sent off in the 75th minute.

“All in all I am congratulating Sharks as they pressed and fought while they were less in the field. At the end of it all, they got that point,” he added.

AFC Leopards will host at Kenyatta Stadium for KPL week 26 action on Saturday.