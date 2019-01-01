AFC Leopards: Dan Shikanda on the club's funding and transfer targets

Ingwe chairman explains the latest move to raise funds and also assure fans they are ready to kickoff the new season

AFC have opted to open a paybill number to help raise funds for the team ahead of the new season.

Club chairman Dan Shikanda has told Goal they have opted to reactivate the previous number so as to help the team raise enough funds to participate effectively in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The decision by Ingwe comes just a week after betting firm SportPesa withdrew their sponsorship with the club following a tussle with the Kenyan government over taxes.

“As you know our sponsors [SportPesa] withdrew the support last week and we are new in the office and the team must run its activities,” Shikanda told Goal.

“It is unfortunate the exit of SportPesa happened immediately. We had taken over the office and as a stop-gap measure, we have reactivated the previous paybill number to help us raise enough funds for the new season.

“We want to assure fans and club members the money raised from the initiative will be used for the intended purpose.”

Shikanda has also revealed the former Kenyan champions will embark on a new recruitment drive of members with the exercise commencing on August 28.

“We will have a major recruitment starting August 28 and we want all members to come on board and play a big role in pushing the club forward, we want to do it countrywide and even the diaspora,” Shikanda continued.

“I want to have a serious membership drive, this weekend I am heading to Mombasa to go and launch a second drive, then return to launch Karen branch in Nairobi on Sunday.

"We want to have a major recruitment drive so this club can depend on its own, not depending on the chairman, politicians or fans to survive.”

Article continues below

On the transfer window, Shikanda confirmed they are still in the market for two signings.

“I want to assure our members the team is ready for the new season, we are looking forward to compete in the league and not to participate and we are still in the transfer market. We needed a second striker and a left back. We are almost done.”

Ingwe will open their league campaign with a match against bogey side Kakamega on September 1.