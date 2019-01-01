AFC Leopards cracks the whip: Top official Timothy Lilumbi suspended

Ingwe have banned organizing secretary Timothy Lilumbi following the fracas that marred their match against Nzoia Sugar

AFC Leopards have suspended official Timothy Lilumbi following the fracas that ensued during the match against Nzoia Sugar.

In a letter signed by club chairman Dan Mule and obtained by Goal, the club has also suspended member Ian Mukhobi for unspecified period.

“Following the unfortunate incident after our match last week in Machakos and the charges that have since been instituted against us.

“The Management of AFC Leopards as forthwith suspended the Organizing secretary Timothy Lilumbi for his alleged involvement in the fracas and a member one Ian Mukhobi has also been suspended pending conclusion of investigations and ruling from IDDC.

“In this period, both Lilumbi and Mukhobi will not be allowed to transact anything on behalf of the club. AFC Leopards is firmly against hooliganism of any kind and we will corporate with all the football authorities in the fight to eliminate the vice from our sport.

“We have also instituted our own investigations and we shall make know our findings upon conclusion.”