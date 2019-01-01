AFC Leopards confident of winning titles under coach Casa Mbungo next season

Ingwe last won a major title in 2017 when they defeated Kariobangi Sharks in the final of the FKF Shield Cup

AFC Secretary-General Oscar Igaida is confident that coach Andre Casa Mbungo will deliver a trophy next season.

The Rwandan tactician took over from Serbian Marko Vasiljevic three months ago and helped the team from the bottom of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table to their current 10th position.

Igaida believes the tactician has proven that he is the right man to take Ingwe forward and that they will support him to achieve his targets for next season.

“Mbungo has stabilized the ship at the Den and we have full confidence in him, we are sure he will deliver a trophy next season. He has managed to deliver in a short period and the team is making progress under his tutorial,” Igaida told Goal.

“As NEC, we will provide him with enough support and give him the players he needs to make the team strong. We want to do absolutely everything to help the club compete for domestic titles next season.”

Last week, Mbungo extended his stay with the club after signing for two more years, ending speculation that had linked him with a move to Tanzanian side Singida United.