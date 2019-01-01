AFC Leopards condemn fans over Kasarani hooliganism

The club's supporters destroyed seats at the city stadium during their match against arch-rivals Gor Mahia on November 10 leading to more sanctions

AFC have explained why they have been banned from using the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Ingwe were to host Kisumu All-Stars at the facility but the stadium's management barred them because of destruction done by their fans during the last league match against .

The club is yet to settle the fine imposed on them even from the previous acts of destruction.

“The Kasarani management indicated several seats were damaged and estimated the total cost of the damage to be Sh337,000. The management further indicated we have an outstanding bill of Shs3, 014, 240 from previous disturbances,” AFC Leopards explained on their website on why they are not welcome at the city facility.

“Due to the senseless and indefensible acts of a minority, we’re now forced to host our matches in Machakos until we foot the cost of hooliganism.

“Therefore, the total cost of a section of our fan’s ill-discipline and acts of hooliganism is Sh3,351,240.”

Article continues below

The club's management went further to explain to their faithful why they need to keep away from such acts during matchdays.

“We, therefore, would like to urge our fans to exercise peace and restraint while attending our matches. A conducive stadium environment is not only attractive to more football lovers and partners but it saves the club a lot of money,” the statement added.

Ingwe will face Kisumu All-Stars after a draw against in the last league match in Mombasa. They also suffered a points deduction after were expelled by as they were among the clubs which benefited from one of the three walkovers dished out by the Sugar Millers.