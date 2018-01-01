Live Scores
AFC Leopards complete the signing of Marcel Kaheza and Yeka Tatuwe from Tanzania

The transfer of Tatuwe was funded by a city politician who paid the transfer fee to Alliance United

AFC Leopards have completed the signing two strikers from Tanzanian Premier League. 

Ingwe signed Marcel Kaheza and Yeka Tatuwe from Tanzanian giants Samba and Alliance United respectively.

Ingwe moved in to strengthen their attacking line-left with a gaping hole following the exit of Nigeria Alex Orotomal and Ezekiel Odera.

Kaheza who has also had also featured for Maji Mji FC joined the den on a one-year loan deal.

Tatuwe, a Congolese national, whose transfer to Kenyan Premier League was funded by a city politician, has also featured for Musanze from Rwanda for three seasons.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards confirmed Vasiljevic as the new head coach on a two year deal following the exit of Nikola Kavazovic.

The Serb, who signed a two-year deal in October from Township Rollers, has since joined South Africa Premier League side Free States Stars.

