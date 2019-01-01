AFC Leopards committee maintains club elections will not be held on Saturday

The Caucus Committee have asked club members to keep off the venue for the exercise, saying it stands cancelled

AFC Aspirants Caucus Committee (ACC) have maintained that the club elections planned for June 23 stand suspended.

In a statement signed by the Caucus Chairman Vincent Shimoli and obtained by Goal, the committee has now warned club members to keep off with the exercise, which was set to be held at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

“We have welcomed the Registrar of Sports’ decision to cancel the clubs’ elections. Consequently, the caucus is advising all well-meaning club members to keep off any such activity that would definitely be in defiance to the Sports Registrars’ orders,” said part of the statement as seen by Goal.

The Caucus also warned any stakeholders against rushing to the higher courts until all the dispute resolution mechanism, as stipulated by the Sports Act, have been exhausted.

“The Act gives the Registrar of Sports full authority to resolve any primary disputes of sports clubs, as she has already pronounced herself on matters AFC Leopards,” added the statement.

“Only then, can a dissatisfied party petition the Sports Dispute Resolution Tribunal for a hearing. The High court would come a distant third when the two have failed to resolve.

“The Caucus will announce the way forward on Monday, June 24, 2019, and asks club stakeholders to remain calm and obedient to the Registrar of Sports.”

In a letter to the club released on June 14, the Sports Registrar through Rose Wasike, instructed the club to issue a fresh election’s notice of 28 days which would ensure adherence to the Sports Act.

Among the requirements to be met, as pinpointed by the Registrar, is the reconstitution of the five-member Electoral Management Group (EMG) to meet provisions of the Sports Act of independence.

The Registrar also instructed the club to submit to its office a list of all the members since 2016 (life and registered) and indicate their legal status (whether fully paid-up members or not).