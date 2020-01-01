AFC Leopards coach Trucha threatens to quit alleging interference in his work

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda states he has no heard of the issue but will communicate after Tuesday's meeting

AFC head coach Tomas Trucha has threatened to quit alleging some officials are interfering with his work.

The citizen was appointed Ingwe coach in early November to help the team challenge for the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League title.

"[Trucha] is not happy with some officials who are pushing some players to be involved in games," a source close to the club told Goal on Tuesday.

"He has made his stance known to those who want to have a hand in squad selection and he will communicate the same to the chairman at Tuesday evening's meeting."

When reached for comment, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda stated he is currently not aware of the issue.

"To be honest, I have not heard anything from the coach or the technical bench," Shikanda told Goal.

"However, we have a meeting later in the day [Tuesday] and from there I will know. There are some issues from Saturday which we also need to address. Until then, I cannot comment on the issue."

Trucha was in charge last weekend against FC, when Ingwe came from a goal down to win 2-1.

It was Ingwe who started the match well, attacking with every opportunity they got. Elvis Rupia had an effort punched out for what turned out to be a fruitless corner while Nabwire's effort was tipped over the bar by the goalkeeper.

However, a blunder in the midfield after 22 minutes allowed the Ruaraka-based side to steal the ball and David Majak kept his cool to score his first goal of the season.

The goal did little to dent the host's ambition of getting a positive result from the game. In the 26th minute, they were back on level terms courtesy of defender Robinson Kamura.



The 11-time champions looked unsettled and struggled at times to get the better of Ingwe.

It was no surprise when they conceded a penalty in the 34th minute and Rupia capitalized on it to give his team a lead for the first time.

Ingwe deservedly headed to the break with a lead as their opponents got a chance to re-organize themselves to put a better performance in the second half.

Neither of the two teams could get a goal in the second half despite numerous changes, especially in the attacking department.