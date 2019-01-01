AFC Leopards coach Tom Juma bemoans poor officiating against Vihiga United

Ingwe were headed to a vital win until the 92nd minute when Vihiga United found the back of the net to level the scores

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says officiating against was wanting.

The thirteen-time league champions conceded late into the match to share the spoils with the hosts in a 2-2 draw.

Juma feels some decisions from the referee affected his team, and the outcome could have been different if the match officials did a good job.

"Actually we are not happy with officiating, the decisions that were made affected us big time.

"For instance, a foul is committed outside the 18-yard area and he points to the penalty spot. That is just an example, it was a dubious decision which cost us, it feels like a loss."

The official is also impressed with the game his charges displayed and feels his team was just unlucky.

"We played well from the first minute, got the goals but conceded in a bad time where we could do nothing. Vihiga pushed for it, and we were unlucky not to come out with a win."

Ingwe is currently lying 13th on the log with twenty points.