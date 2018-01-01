AFC Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic set to be unveiled by Free State Stars

The 43-year-old Serb joins Stars on a two-and-a-half year deal, replacing Belgian Luc Eymael, who left the club last month

Nikola Kavazovic has signed a two-and-half-year deal with South African side Free State Stars.

The Serbian coach is expected to put pen to paper on Thursday to replace Luc Eymael, who left the club last month due to a string of poor results.

“You can only hope for the best once the new coach (Nikola Kavazovic) comes on Thursday but for now Vilakazi and Sly will be in charge,” Free State Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena was quoted by the dailysun.co.za.

Kavazovic, 43, confirmed on his Twitter account, that he has since deactivated, that he left Ingwe due to influence from a section of the club officials.

This is after the former Township Rollers tactician, who had penned a two-year deal with Ingwe in October, duped the club that he was traveling back to Serbia to attend to his sick father, never to return to Kenya.