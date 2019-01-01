AFC Leopards coach Mbungo rues missed chances against KCB

The struggling 13-time champions were held to a goalless draw by the Bankers but the Rwandan believes his charges could have won

AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo feels his team was let down by poor finishing in their 0-0 draw against .

The two Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides played on Thursday at Afraha, but neither of them could find the back of the net.

The Rwandan tactician is delighted with the way his team started the game but has faulted the attacking department for not finishing the chances created.

"A point is not bad for us but I believe we could have done better against [KCB]," Mbungo told Goal after the match.

"We started the match well, created chances but could not take them. I believe we could have won the match only if we could have capitalized on the chances created. In the second half, we were a bit slow, and KCB played well and put us under pressure, but we held on."

The Bankers assistant coach Godfrey Oduor was critical of Ingwe's approach, feeling the 13-time champions resorted to defensive play.

"We hoped they would play an open game so that we play according to how we had planned but unfortunately it did not happen," he said after the game.

"They perhaps came with a more defensive approach and it made it difficult for our strikers to penetrate into their box. Getting a 0-0 will help AFC Leopards greatly but on our part, we failed to capitalise on the chances we got in those moments we managed to break their high defensive lines."

The Bankers are fifth after accumulating 22 points from the 12 games played.