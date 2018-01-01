AFC Leopards coach Marko Vasiljevic urges the team to improve at the back

Ingwe is yet to win a match this season and have already allowed in six goals as they prepare to face Vihiga United

AFC Leopards coach Marko Vasiljevic is confident that the team can challenge for the title if they improve defensively.

The Serbian coach now says Ingwe are doing well in other areaa but pointed out that the defensive department was not up to scratch. The coach has now challenged his team to improve on the same if they are to challenge for the title this season.

“Look, we conceded a stupid goal against Sofapaka and we ended drawing in the match. To make matters worse, we have already conceded six goals so far this season and that clearly shows why we must work on our defense.

“Something is missing in that area and must be worked on before things get worse. I really don’t know if buying new players in that area will fix the problem, but I want first to use what I have to see if we can seal the lop holes at the back.”

