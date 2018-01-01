AFC Leopards coach Marko Vasiljevic fumes at 'stupid goal' against Sofapaka

AFC Leopards have managed just two points from three games

AFC Leopards head coach Marko Vasiljevic is unhappy after his players conceded a 'stupid goal' in a 2-2 draw with Sofapaka on Saturday.

A goal up and with only three minutes left on the clock, Ingwe seemed destined for a win but Sofapaka capitalized on a defensive lapse to hit an equalizer, a result that left the new coach still waiting for his first win heading into week four.

Marko, who replaced his mentor Nikola Kavazovic, insists that his side has been making baby steps, but still maintains that Ingwe must remain focused in their next game.

Article continues below

"I am not satisfied with the result, we were great in some segments and in others, we were not, but this is football. We conceded a stupid goal, the second one but we are going to focus on our next game. I would also like to congratulate our opponents for a good fight.

"We have to prepare for the next game well, create chances and score more goals; we cannot rely on one goal."

AFC Leopards have managed just two points from three games.