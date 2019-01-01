AFC Leopards coach Mbungo wants Isuza in Kenya squad for Afcon
AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo believes midfielder Whyvonne Isuza deserves a place in Kenya's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
The former Mathare United star has helped Ingwe to climb from the bottom of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table to 10th position, after managing to score five goals in their last six matches.
As Kenya prepares to depart for their residential camp in France from May 31 ahead of the tournament to be held in Egypt from June, Mbungo believes Isuza can help the side to shine.
"Without doubt, Isuza is one of the best performers in the league right now. He is in the form of his life. His goals and work rate are there for everyone to see. I honestly think he deserves to be in the national team," Mbungo told Standard Sports.
Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne is yet to name his final squad for the continental showpiece.
They have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.
The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against Algeria, before meeting Tanzania and Senegal as they look to reach the knockout stages.