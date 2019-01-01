AFC Leopards coach Mbungo wants Isuza in Kenya squad for Afcon

The Ingwe coach speaks highly of his midfield star as Harambee Stars prepares for the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt

AFC coach Casa Mbungo believes midfielder Whyvonne Isuza deserves a place in 's squad for the finals.

The former star has helped Ingwe to climb from the bottom of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table to 10th position, after managing to score five goals in their last six matches.

As Kenya prepares to depart for their residential camp in from May 31 ahead of the tournament to be held in from June, Mbungo believes Isuza can help the side to shine.

"Without doubt, Isuza is one of the best performers in the league right now. He is in the form of his life. His goals and work rate are there for everyone to see. I honestly think he deserves to be in the national team," Mbungo told Standard Sports.

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne is yet to name his final squad for the continental showpiece.

They have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.