AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo unhappy with squad depth despite Chemelil Sugar win

The win moved Ingwe up the league table and are now 12th with 23 points from 20 matches

AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo admitted that his team lacks depth and that it should be the area of priority for the officials in charge.

Mbungo, in his post-match interview after Ingwe managed a 2-0 win over Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday, said that the lack of depth in his squad has restricted him from resting some of his players at crucial times.

“We lack depth unlike the teams that are top of the table and this should be an area of concern going forward. Leopards are a big club and need more players in order to challenge for big things," the Rwandan coach said after the match.

“For now, I have like just 18 players and that means I cannot rotate the players and allow the rest to take a break. It is a challenge and I hope it will be resolved.

"You know that fatigue leads to a lapse of concentration and that can cost a club a number of matches."

Nevertheless, Mbungo welcomed the win over the Sugar Millers, adding that it is important in their fight to finish the season away from the drop zone.

“The points are very important and that will help us catch up with the clubs on top of us. The two goals are also important because it will help us bridge the goal difference gap," he continued.

“Going into our next match we will seek to win the game with a better margin again in order to keep our loyal fan base happy. They need the results and is up to us to provide the result."

Ingwe will be at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on August 7 to face . The Soldiers emerged as victors in the reverse fixture after Daniel Waweru's strike in the fourth minute of that clash.