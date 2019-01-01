AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo praises relegated Mount Kenya United

AFC Leopards won Thursday's match between the sides 2-0 after losing the reverse fixture.

AFC head coach Casa Mbungo has lauded Mount United despite beating them 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match in Machakos on Thursday.

Speaking to the press after the match, Mbungo said that MKU showed a lot of desire and posed a tough challenge for his side, even though they will spend next season in the National Super League after three seasons in the Kenyan top-flight.

"The game was not that tough it is us who made it look like it was tough because we failed to use our chances. But I also have to give credit to as they played well too and their defence did a good job to stop us," Mbungo told the media.

"People might underrate them because they have already been relegated but they have good players and an experienced technical bench and how they coped with our attacks in the first half showed how good they are."

Mbungo also tipped Boniface Mukhekhe - who joined Ingwe in the previous transfer window from MKU - to grow into an exemplary footballer following his exploits against his former side.

Article continues below

"We reworked our strategy at the half time and I am happy that it worked in the second half when we scored the two goals," added Mbungo.

"Mukhehe is a good player and how he scored the two goals shows exactly how good he can be. If he continues performing at that rate then I am sure he can develop into one of the best players."