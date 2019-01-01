AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo: Paul Were and David Ochieng are perfect signings

Ingwe coach impressed with the arrival of new players as the team strives to finish in a respectable position this season

AFC head coach Casa Mbungo has acknowledged the immediate impact Paul Were and David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng have brought to the team.

The duo were signed on short term contracts in the just concluded transfer window to help the 13-time league champions out of the relegation zone.

Mbungo says the two players have helped in stabilizing the ship and Ingwe are now on the right track.

“These are two players who have played in different leagues and have much needed experience that has helped the team. They usually talk to others and encourage them throughout the game. They are perfect for the team and will help us to win games,” Mbungo told Goal.

The Rwanda tactician has also lauded his charges for a good performance in the 3-1 win against Posta .

“They (Rangers) pushed us, they gave their best. They are not a bad side and you could see how good they played.

“However, we did not sit back, even when we went in front, we wanted more. There were a lot of movements which I liked, but it is not enough. We will practice more and give our best in the forthcoming matches.”

AFC Leopards are now sitting 10th on the league table with 30 points.