AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo: I want Paul Were and David Ochieng to stay

The two players signed to join the Den in the mid-season transfer window but the coach is keen to extend their stay

AFC head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has asked the club management to tie down Paul Were and David Ochieng with longer contracts.

The duo have impressed since signing for the club about a month ago, however their contracts will expire by the end of the season and Mbungo is keen on extending their deals.

“Were and Ochieng have been phenomenal for the team and their impact has been open to all. I would love to work with them beyond this season, and the best the management can do is to convince them to stay,” the Rwandan coach told Goal.

“They have massive experience and other players especially the young ones have benefited from their presence and contribution in the team."

Mbungo has also thanked the Ingwe faithful for turning up in huge numbers to support the team when they beat 2-1 on Sunday.

“We need the fans and I am happy with the way they came out in large numbers to support us. We need them for motivation and when they attend our games, players give their best," he added.

“The management has also been excellent, they have facilitated everything on time, and that is a plus to us."

Leopards are 10th on the KPL table having collected a total of 34 points from 25 games.