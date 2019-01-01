AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo frustrated with referees impact on Zoo draw

Ingwe were frustrated to concede a goal 15 minutes from the end of a game against the relegation-threatened side in Wednesday's KPL action

AFC head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has hit out at the officiating after his side managed only a 1-1 draw against .

Paul Were scored early to give Ingwe a deserved lead. Whyvonne Isuza failed to convert from the penalty spot. Then Martin Elungat failed with his penalty for Zoo.

With about 15 minutes remaining, Jackson Ligare rose highest to head in the equalizer for Zoo.

Rwandan tactician Mbungo believes that the referees influenced the game.

“I am not happy with the level of officiating, the referee ignored about two fouls that could have changed the outcome of the game. It is the same thing that happened in Kakamega against ,” Mbungo told Goal after the match.

“It is not good when officials do not do their job, it really demoralizes us and affects many teams.”

Mbungo has also pointed toward his own team's mistakes that cost them maximum points.

“We had many chances to score that we did not take, we lost control of the game and ended up sharing the spoils, I am unhappy with the outcome.”

AFC Leopards will now turn their attention to Sunday's game against at Awendo Green Stadium.