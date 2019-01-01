AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbongo wants fans to turn up in large numbers for the Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have each won 27 Mashemeji Derbies previously

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo has challenged the club supporters to prove their loyalty to the club by turning up in larger numbers for the Mashemeji Derby.

Ingwe has amount to climb when they face a charged Gor Mahia side at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Article continues below

The Rwandan Mbungo who took over barely a week ago, says that Ingwe has a bright future. “I have been with AFC Leopards for a week now and I can confidently say it’s a good team. We haven’t done well so far this season but with time everything will be good.

“We have trained well for the match and really need the three points. We will fight for a win and I urge fans to turn out in large numbers at Kasarani on Saturday.” Mbungo was quoted by the KPL official website.

Mbongo reiterated the fact that Ingwe desperately need the three points