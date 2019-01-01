AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbongo tells fans to look forward for a bright future

The lose to arch rivals Gor Mahia on Saturday is Ingwe's sixth this season

Coach Casa Mbungo has promised AFC Leopards fans of happy future even after his side lost to Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby.

Mbungo, who joined Ingwe barely a week ago watched haplessly as his side suffered their fourth defeat in succession following a 2-1 lose on Saturday.

But the Rwandan is still positive that Ingwe will pick up the pace even as fears of relegation threats started to show up.

“I am here only for a week but I can see a good future with this team. I only hope that the players realize why they play for such a big team and start producing the results. The fans should remain confident as we have more time to start winning matches.”

The former Police FC coach, however, took issues with the sloppy defending that gave Gor Mahia the two goals.

“It is unfortunate that we conceded from the set pieces after marching them, especially in the first half. I will talk to my players to know if they have any problems but it was a game we could have won had we remained tight at the back.

AFC Leopards are 15th on the log, just a place above the relegation zone.