AFC Leopards coach Aussems leaves Kenya due to league suspension

The Belgian hopes the Covid-19 situation normalises and sporting activities will resume soon for him to come back

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has left for Belgium promising to come back once the sport returns.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League, and sports at large, was suspended by President Uhuru Kenyatta owing to rising Covid-19 cases. With no definite return date set, some teams have opted to take some time off until the government announces otherwise.

The Belgian has now opted to visit his family 'for a few days' and is optimistic things will normalise soon.

"Due to the suspension of sports competitions I am going back home for a few days to visit family," Aussems said on Thursday.

"Obviously I will be back when the league resumes. Let us hope it will be as soon as possible. Take care and happy Easter to all football fans."

Recently, FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirmed the government has promised to make sure league action returns soon.

"We have already talked to the Sports Ministry, and they are keen to implement a few things, they have asked us to write to them on what we intend to do to make sure Covid-19 does not spread and we will respond to them by the latest on Wednesday,” Mwendwa told Goal.

"We have also explained to the Cabinet Secretary of Sports the effects that will come with the league not being played especially when it comes to the national team since we have the World Cup qualifying matches starting in June and we want the team to be ready.

"What I can say, CS Amina [Mohamed] is very willing to allow us to resume the league if we follow the laid down Covid-19 regulations, and in my opinion, we must have our league going at the shortest time possible, we will write to her, and we hope she will give us a positive response.

"I am sure it will not take time, the league will return soon, all they want us to do is what we have been doing before, we are ready to improve where we failed and our intentions are to have action back."

Mwendwa has further confirmed all players in the Premier League will be vaccinated before the league resumes.

"The Sports Ministry is also keen to have all the players and officials vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, and after we finish the exercise, then the league will resume with all the laid down procedures."