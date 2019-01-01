AFC Leopards coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani excited to take up a new role

The former defender, who plied his trade at the Den between 2013-15, will assist head coach Andre Casa Mbungo

New AFC assistant coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani is hoping for good times at the club.

The former international defender signed a two-year deal with the thirteen-time league champions on Tuesday and will work under coach Casa Mbungo.

Kimani has admitted that it is a huge challenge for him, but he is ready to give absolutely everything to ensure the team registers good results.

"I am excited and happy in equal measure. Leopards are one of the biggest teams in the country and East Africa at large, and getting the opportunity to be among the coaching staff is not a mere achievement," Kimani told Goal.

"It is a challenge to me, but I am ready for it. I have already met the coach, and I must admit he is a good person. It is our hope that this is a new dawn for the club and we will turn the things around."

Kimani played for the club in the 2013 season before an injury forced him to retire. He also played for from 2002 to 2012 and was in the national team Harambee Stars between 2008 and 2012.